Israeli drone strike injured two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Briqueh in Nabatieh province, southern Lebanon, wounding two people, Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated on Monday.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it killed two individuals in Al-Jumayjimah town, southern Lebanon, claiming, “they were allegedly working on efforts to rebuild Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area.”

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated attacks across Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and over 970 injuries.