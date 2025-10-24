Israeli drone kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on Friday targeted a vehicle in the town of Zawtar, southern Lebanon, killing one person.

The Health Ministry confirmed that emergency teams transferred the victim and the wounded individual to nearby medical centers.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the army eliminated a Hezbollah operative attempting to rebuild the group’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على عنصر إرهابي كان يهم بمحاولات اعادة اعمار قدرات عسكرية لحزب الله الارهابي🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة زوطر الشرقية عنصرًا ارهابيًا من حزب الله كان يهم بمحاولات اعادة اعمار قدرات عسكرية للتنظيم في جنوب لبنان.🔸أنشطة العنصر الإرهابي… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 24, 2025

Separately, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade over Wadi al-Asafir on the outskirts of Khiyam. Another guided missile strike earlier in the day hit a vehicle in the Tule area, also in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

Earlier, Israel concluded a five-day military exercise along the Lebanese border. The drill, Adraee state, aimed at testing rapid deployment and joint combat readiness amid ongoing tensions with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Despite the November 27, 2024, ceasefire, Israel continues air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining eight positions inside Lebanese territory, Lebanese security officials said.

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.