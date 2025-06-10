Israeli drone attacks Lebanon's Shebaa: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Israeli drone attack targeted the Shebaa town of southeastern Lebanon, causing casualties, according to local media reports.

The assault reportedly resulted in the death of a shepherd and one of his sons, while the other was wounded.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the attack.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, primarily in southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese authorities reporting around 3,000 violations. Additionally, Israeli forces remain entrenched in five positions along the border.