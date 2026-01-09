Israeli deployment and restricted aid persist across Gaza

Shafaq News– Gaza

Israeli forces remain deployed in more than half of the Gaza Strip, extending beyond the so-called Yellow Line, restricting access to humanitarian facilities, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Friday.

In a statement, UNRWA said that airstrikes, artillery shelling, and gunfire continue to be reported across the Gaza Strip, with most incidents occurring near the Yellow Line -Israeli-designated military control line inside the Gaza Strip-, resulting in casualties.

Israeli forces remain deployed in more than half of the #Gaza Strip, behind and beyond the so-called “Yellow Line”.In these areas, access to humanitarian facilities and assets, including UNRWA’s, as well as to public infrastructure and agricultural land remains severely… pic.twitter.com/VKD5WYq3OQ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 9, 2026

Palestinian media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike in Gaza City and across the enclave, including Beit Lahia and Al-Bureij refugee areas. Four Palestinians died in a raid on a facility and a house in the Asqula area of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.

#شاهد| آثار الدمار الذي لحق بمنازل المواطنين شرق مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/DcuvbdQcIK — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 9, 2026

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, at least 71,395 Palestinians have been killed and 171,287 others wounded.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall further worsened conditions for displaced civilians in southern Gaza, with Palestinian media outlets reporting that torrential rains flooded streets in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, damaging tents sheltering displaced families and highlighting the ongoing lack of basic services and protection.