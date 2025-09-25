Israeli airstrikes pound Sanaa

Israeli airstrikes pound Sanaa
On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted military camps operated by the Houthis (Ansarallah movement) in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced.

Posting on X, Katz claimed the strikes "eliminated dozens of Houthi fighters."

“The aircraft involved in the attack fired more than 65 munitions, marking the largest number of bombs used in an airstrike on Yemen since the war began,” the Israeli military radio reported.

The attacks came less than 24 hours after Houthi forces launched two drones at a tourist facility in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, wounding more than 50 people. The group framed the assault as support for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli war that has killed more than 65,000.

