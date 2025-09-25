Israeli airstrikes pound Sanaa

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted military camps operated by the Houthis (Ansarallah movement) in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced.

Posting on X, Katz claimed the strikes "eliminated dozens of Houthi fighters."

הנחתנו כעת מכה עוצמתית על מטרות טרור רבות של ארגון הטרור החות'י בצנעא במסגרת מבצע "חבילה עוברת".מטוסי חיל האוויר תקפו מספר מחנות צבאיים, בין היתר מחנה של המטכ"ל החות'י, חיסלו עשרות רבות של פעילי טרור חות'ים והשמידו מאגרי כטב"מים ואמל"ח.כמו שהבטחתי אתמול - מי שפוגע בנו ייפגע… pic.twitter.com/On1v3anGHT — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 25, 2025

“The aircraft involved in the attack fired more than 65 munitions, marking the largest number of bombs used in an airstrike on Yemen since the war began,” the Israeli military radio reported.

The attacks came less than 24 hours after Houthi forces launched two drones at a tourist facility in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, wounding more than 50 people. The group framed the assault as support for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli war that has killed more than 65,000.