Israeli airstrikes kill 40+ Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

Israeli airstrikes kill 40+ Palestinians in Gaza since dawn
2025-09-13T14:11:39+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Saturday, citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center said strikes targeted several areas, including Jabalia camp in the north, Khan Younis in the south, and a multi-story building in Gaza City that the Israeli army claimed was “used by Hamas.”

The Hamas-run Government Media Office accused Israel of systematically targeting residential neighborhoods and displacement shelters, saying more than 1,600 apartment blocks and 13,000 tents have been destroyed since August, displacing around 350,000 people. Local officials estimate that more than 100,000 residents remain homeless as bombardment continues.

Read more: “Voluntary” or Forced? Inside the renewed push to relocate Palestinians

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,803 Palestinians and wounded over 164,264, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry also noted that seven people—including two children—died from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising famine-related deaths to 420, among them 145 children.

Read more: Gaza's spiral: Famine and conflict lead to irreversible collapse

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon