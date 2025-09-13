Israeli airstrikes kill 40+ Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Saturday, citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center said strikes targeted several areas, including Jabalia camp in the north, Khan Younis in the south, and a multi-story building in Gaza City that the Israeli army claimed was “used by Hamas.”

#عاجل أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على مبنى متعدد الطوابق كانت تستخدمها حماس الإرهابية في مدينة غزة حيث أقيمت داخله بنى تحتية عسكرية استُخدمت لدفع وتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع في المنطقة.⭕️قبل الغارة تم اتخاذ خطوات لتقليص احتمال إصابة المدنيين، بما في ذلك تحذير السكان،… pic.twitter.com/o0vvBCO48a — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 13, 2025

The Hamas-run Government Media Office accused Israel of systematically targeting residential neighborhoods and displacement shelters, saying more than 1,600 apartment blocks and 13,000 tents have been destroyed since August, displacing around 350,000 people. Local officials estimate that more than 100,000 residents remain homeless as bombardment continues.

What is happening in Gaza is not a war, as the occupation claims, but a systematic genocide against defenseless civilians. The destruction of homes and tents over the heads of their inhabitants, and the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of children, women, and the… pic.twitter.com/2zgvWo6ikQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 13, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,803 Palestinians and wounded over 164,264, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry also noted that seven people—including two children—died from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising famine-related deaths to 420, among them 145 children.

