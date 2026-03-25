Israeli airstrikes hit south Lebanon as Hezbollah escalates border attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on villages in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah intensified its operations against Israeli forces along the border.

The strikes targeted the villages of Toul, Qantara, Ghandoorieh, Harouf, Yater, Sarbin, Arnoun, and Qlayleh, according to local reports.

In response, Hezbollah said his fighters launched attacks on Israeli troops in the border areas of Khiam, Qawzah, Taybeh, Mais al-Jabal, and Dibel, using rockets and loitering drones. The group also reported shelling the border settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

Politically, Amal Movement, a key ally of Hezbollah, called on Lebanese officials to reconsider the decision to expel Iran’s ambassador, warning it could trigger a political and national crisis. The movement also reiterated its rejection of any form of direct negotiations with Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, cited officials as saying the military had not received instructions to halt operations in Lebanon, and that there was a decision to continue the offensive independently of developments involving Iran.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 1,072 people and wounded 2,966 since March 2. Israel has not released comprehensive official figures for total military and civilian casualties since the escalation with Hezbollah began.