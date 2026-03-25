Iraqi lawmakers seek emergency session on security violations and air defense

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Members of Iraq’s parliament are seeking to hold an emergency session to question caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and senior security officials over repeated violations targeting Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with calls to secure advanced air defense systems.

MP Miqdad al-Khafaji of the Huqooq bloc told Shafaq News that lawmakers have begun collecting signatures to convene a session to host al-Sudani, the ministers of defense and interior, and the head of the PMF Commission to discuss the implications.

The session, according to al-Khafaji, is expected to take place in the coming days, and signatories will push for urgent procurement of air defense systems from countries “not involved in the attacks” on Iraq, such as Russia and China, to protect national sovereignty.

“We are currently in a state of war with the American and Israeli sides due to their repeated attacks on Iraqi territory and the targeting of military and PMF headquarters,” al-Khafaji said, pointing out that this may lead to a review of Iraq’s security agreement with the United States.

Since March 1, a series of strikes have targeted PMF positions across several provinces, including Al-Anbar and Baghdad, with cumulative losses exceeding 200 members killed or injured.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis