PMF chief affirms unity with Iraqi armed forces

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The head of staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammadawi, and the PMF leadership stressed on Wednesday that the Iraqi army and the PMF are “one force” in confronting attacks, condemning a reported US strike targeting Iraqi army units in Al-Anbar province.

In a statement, Al-Muhammadawi said Iraqi army units were subjected to “a criminal and cowardly US aggression that resulted in casualties,” calling it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a direct attack on its military institution.

He added that those killed “represent a continuation of the shared sacrifices between Iraqi army personnel and PMF fighters,” highlighting their joint role on frontlines defending the country. Al-Muhammadawi emphasized that the army and the PMF share a unified national doctrine and would continue to defend Iraq and protect its territory.

In a separate statement, the PMF condemned the “blatant aggression” by US aircraft targeting Iraqi army units in Al-Anbar, noting that the strike constituted “a serious violation of national sovereignty and an unacceptable act against Iraqi security forces.”

“The incident would strengthen national unity and resolve to protect the country’s dignity,” the statement added.

The PMF also expressed full support for Iraq’s armed forces and called for a firm response to safeguard the country’s rights, urging citizens to stand behind state institutions and security forces.

Following the incident, the Iraqi government summoned the chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad and delivered a formal protest note, stating it reserves the right to respond and to submit a documented complaint to the United Nations Security Council over the targeting of the Habbaniyah military medical facility and resulting casualties.