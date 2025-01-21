Blast in Al-Tarmiyah kills four officers during anti-ISIS operation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an explosion at an ammunition depot in Al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, killed at least four officers and injured five others, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News that the incident occurred during a joint operation by the Iraqi Army and the National Security Service, following intelligence reports about the presence of ISIS elements and a hidden ammunition cache in the area.

“The force was searching the area when the ammunition depot exploded, resulting in the deaths of four officers, including the National Security Chief, and injuries to five personnel,” he noted.

“The casualty toll is preliminary and could rise as further information becomes available.”

For its part, the Security Media Cell clarified that three officers were killed and four personnel injured due to a “technical error outside standard protocols” while handling an old ammunition depot in the Al-Bughanthus area of Al-Tarmiyah.

A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the incident and procedural violations. “Tasks involving ammunition depots or remnants of war fall under the jurisdiction of the Military Engineering Corps,” the Cell concluded.

Separately, the Al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced a convicted ISIS member to death for his role in terrorist operations targeting Iraqi security forces.

According to a statement from the Judiciary Council, the convict provided ISIS with intelligence about injured security personnel in Al-Ramadi Hospital to facilitate attacks against them. “He also revealed the residential addresses of officers and security personnel in the city of Kubaisa,” the Judiciary Council noted.

Notably, in 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq, particularly in the Triangle of Death (Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala), through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.