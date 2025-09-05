Israeli airstrikes flatten tower in crowded Gaza district

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli warplanes struck Mushtaha Tower in western Gaza City on Friday, causing its complete collapse.

The tower sits in a densely populated area crowded with displaced families, with hundreds living in a nearby camp, where Palestinians used to shelter those whose homes were destroyed during the war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X before the attack that "the gates of hell are now opening on Gaza," claiming the military issued evacuation warnings before striking high-rise buildings.

כעת מוסט הבריח משערי הגיהינום בעזה.הודעת פינוי ראשונה נמסרת לבניין טרור רב קומות בעיר עזה בטרם תקיפה.כשהדלת תיפתח היא לא תיסגר ופעילות צה"ל תלך ותגבר - עד שמרצחי ואנסי החמאס יקבלו את תנאי ישראל לסיום המלחמה ובראשם שחרור כל החטופים והתפרקות מנשק - או שיושמדו. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 5, 2025

Separately, the Israeli army killed Hamas financial operative Nour al-Din Dababsh in an airstrike this week, the military announced in a statement.

Dababsh worked in Hamas's military wing's finance department and collected "tens of millions of dollars" to enhance capabilities and sustain fighting, the army claimed.

The operations come as Israel intensifies its Gaza City offensive, with officials reporting they control 40% of the territory and plan to expand in the coming days.