Israeli FM Katz threatens Houthi leader after fresh attacks

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday threatened to kill Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement, after a new wave of rocket and drone attacks on Israel.

Posting on X, Katz said al-Houthi’s “turn is coming,” referring to the August 28 Israeli strike in Sanaa that killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib al-Rahawi and several ministers. He added that the group’s flag, which carries the slogan “Death to Israel, a curse on the Jews,” would be replaced by Israel’s own flag over the Yemeni capital.

עבד אל-מלכ אל-חות'י זמנך יגיע.תישלח לפגוש את מליאת ממשלתך ואת כל מסוכלי ציר הרשע שממתינים במעמקי הגיהנום.הסיסמה "מוות לישראל, קללה על היהודים" הכתובה על הדגל החות'י תוחלף בדגל ישראל כחול לבן שיתנוסס בבירת תימן המאוחדת. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 19, 2025

Hours earlier, Houthi barrages had triggered air-raid sirens in Eilat, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, forcing residents into shelters.

The Iran-affiliated Houthis Movement has launched dozens of missiles and drones at Israel and shipping lanes in the Red Sea since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, saying their strikes are in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel has also struck Yemen, killing hundreds.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 65,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli campaign, most of them women and children, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Aid groups report famine conditions that have claimed at least 435 lives, including 147 children.