Israeli Army: We are preparing for escalation against Iran

Shafaq News/ Iran can continue launching attacks against Israel, and the army is working to eliminate these threats, Israeli military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said on Friday.

“Iran has military capabilities and will strike us again in the future. We are prepared to confront it,” Defrin stated in a press briefing.

He emphasized that “the security and safety of Israeli citizens remain our top priority,” adding that Israel is facing days filled with challenges.

“The Israeli army is engaged on seven fronts, including Hamas in Gaza, and we are working to remove all threats.”

The spokesman noted that military operations will continue and expand until our objectives are achieved.

“We cannot live under the shadow of a nuclear Iran. We will fight until our goal is accomplished,” he concluded.