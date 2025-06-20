Israeli jets target Tehran nuclear military sites, Iran barrage hits Israel

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Friday that its air force launched extensive overnight airstrikes targeting dozens of military facilities in and around the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to a statement, more than 60 fighter jets participated in the operation, dropping approximately 120 munitions on sites linked to Iran’s defense and nuclear infrastructure.

The Israeli army said the strikes focused on industrial facilities used for missile production, describing them as longstanding strategic hubs for Iran’s Ministry of Defense. The targets included factories producing missile components and raw materials for rocket engines.

The military also confirmed it struck the headquarters of SEPAND — Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research — established in 2011 by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist widely regarded as the architect of Iran’s military nuclear program.

In addition, another facility reportedly involved in the production of key components for Iran’s nuclear weapons program was hit.

Israel said its air defenses intercepted and downed four Iranian drones launched toward Israeli territory during the night.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on southern Israel on Thursday as part of its ongoing retaliatory campaign, “True Promise 3.” According to Israeli Channel 12, one missile struck the city of Beersheba, causing significant damage and civilian injuries.