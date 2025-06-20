True Promise 3: Iran launches new missile wave on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on southern Israel on Thursday as part of its ongoing retaliatory campaign known as “True Promise 3,” Iranian state television reported.

According to Israeli Channel 12, one missile struck the city of Beersheba directly, causing significant damage and civilian injuries. The Israeli ambulance service said five people were wounded in the attack, while 30 others were treated for panic-related symptoms.

Israel Railways announced the closure of Beersheba’s main train station after it sustained damage from the strike. Emergency responders on the scene reported “visible destruction” at one building and “major structural damage” to another.

The renewed Iranian strikes come amid rising tensions and an ongoing cycle of military escalation between Iran and Israel. Tehran’s True Promise campaign is framed as a direct response to Israel’s Rising Lion operation, which targeted Iranian territory, killed senior commanders, and damaged critical infrastructure.

Iran’s Ministry of Health reported that since the start of the Israeli military campaign, 224 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured.

On the Israeli side, the country's Ministry of Health said at least 271 people were hospitalized on Thursday morning as a result of Iranian strikes. Channel 12 reported a total of 24 fatalities, 838 injuries, and the evacuation of around 5,000 residents from affected areas since the beginning of the conflict.