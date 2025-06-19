Israel to intensify strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military will intensify its airstrikes inside Iran, including targeting all of the country’s nuclear facilities, Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on Thursday.

In a press conference, Defrin stated, "The Air Force is expanding its operations to strike deeper, including nuclear sites in Bushehr, Fordow, Natanz, and others. We have additional targets planned."

When asked whether Israel intended to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the spokesperson replied, "The Israeli army operates in full coordination with the political leadership. We have a well-studied plan in this regard. The Iranian regime is a terrorist regime."

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Khamenei of committing “grave war crimes,” vowing intensified military action targeting strategic and government sites across Iran.