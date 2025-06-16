Israeli army pledge to escalate Iran campaign

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli army pledged to intensify its operations against Iran until Israel achieves its objectives, Israeli Army Spokesperson Effie Defrin told reporters during a press briefing.

Asked whether Israel was planning to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Defrin responded, “We will strike anyone who threatens Israel.”

He also revealed that Israeli warplanes had attacked and destroyed two Iranian F-14 fighter jets stationed at Tehran airport, as part of a broader campaign aimed at weakening Iran’s military infrastructure.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end the war, not escalate it, accusing Iran of pushing the region toward nuclear confrontation and urged continued US support to counter what he described as a global threat.