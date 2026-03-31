Israeli Army: Four soldiers killed in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army said four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon, with additional troops wounded, some in serious condition, according to Israeli military statements and media reports.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa said it received several wounded soldiers from the front, including at least one in critical condition, while Israeli media reported that more than 50 troops have been injured so far, though full casualty figures have not been officially confirmed. Some of the casualties occurred during close-range clashes, while a rescue unit was targeted by anti-tank fire during evacuation attempts, prompting the use of airstrikes, artillery, and tanks.

Channel 12 said forces in southern Lebanon are facing heavy fire involving anti-tank missiles, drones, and rockets, adding that Hezbollah fighters are operating across a wide area with high readiness. Channel Kan also reported that the army has not yet succeeded in halting rocket launches toward Israel.

Hezbollah, in separate statements, claimed responsibility for several attacks, including drone strikes targeting an air defense system in Ma’alot Tarshiha, a military site in Misgav Am, and hitting a Merkava tank near al-Qantara–al-Taybeh, which it said was set ablaze.

Air raid sirens sounded in multiple areas inside Israel, including Avivim in the western Galilee and Tel Aviv, with reports of interceptions and explosions in the sky.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported Israeli airstrikes on towns including Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Baraachit, and Khirbet Selem, alongside artillery shelling of other areas, while rockets were fired toward Israeli troop gatherings. The Lebanese army was also reported to have repositioned units in the south.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 1,247 people have been killed and 3,680 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression, including 9 deaths and 137 injuries recorded on March 30 alone.