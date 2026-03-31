Iraq assures stable food supplies, resumes crop imports

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Trade said on Tuesday that food basket distributions are continuing uninterrupted, citing sufficient reserves to stabilize markets and meet emergency demand.

The ministry indicated that deliveries are being carried out across all provinces to limit price fluctuations and support food security. Ten full food basket cycles and 10 flour rations were distributed last year, it added, noting the same pace will continue under the government’s program.

Authorities are maintaining oversight of storage and delivery to ensure supplies reach eligible recipients and meet domestic demand, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture has reopened imports for five crops –cabbage, cauliflower, turnip, beetroot, and lettuce– after the end of the local production season, citing declining domestic supply and approval from the Ministerial Council for the Economy.

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