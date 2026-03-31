Iran’s Pezeshkian praises Iraqi support

Iran’s Pezeshkian praises Iraqi support
2026-03-31T09:51:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday praised the Iraqi people for their “brave support” to Iran in the ongoing conflict with US and Israel, describing it as an “unjust war”.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian noted that Iraq’s stance “was not imposed by geography, but shaped by a shared history, identity, and religious values,” adding, “I warmly shake the hands of the Iraqi people, officials, and fighters in Mesopotamia. We value your resilience and take pride in our shared commitment." 

Earlier, Pezeshkian said ending the war depends on prevailing conditions, amid reports of indirect contacts with Washington through mediators.

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