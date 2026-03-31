Iran’s Pezeshkian praises Iraqi support

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday praised the Iraqi people for their “brave support” to Iran in the ongoing conflict with US and Israel, describing it as an “unjust war”.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian noted that Iraq’s stance “was not imposed by geography, but shaped by a shared history, identity, and religious values,” adding, “I warmly shake the hands of the Iraqi people, officials, and fighters in Mesopotamia. We value your resilience and take pride in our shared commitment."

شعب العراق المسلم وقف بشجاعة إلى جانب إيران في هذه الحرب الظالمة؛ وقفةٌ لم تفرضها الجغرافيا، بل صاغتها وحدة التاريخ والهوية والقيم الدينية.أصافح بحرارة أيدي أبناء الشعب العراقي والمسؤولين والمجاهدين في أرض الرافدين. نثمن صمودكم ونعتز بعهدنـا المشترك. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 31, 2026

Earlier, Pezeshkian said ending the war depends on prevailing conditions, amid reports of indirect contacts with Washington through mediators.