Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli Apache helicopter on Sunday struck a commercial center in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, marking the first reported use of attack helicopters in Israel’s ongoing daily strikes, according to Lebanese media.

The attack hit the center on the road between Shoukin and Mayfadoun, with a second Apache raid hitting the site less than 10 minutes later. The area is residential, with no immediate information on casualties or damage.

Elsewhere in the south, an Israeli Merkava tank fired four shells at Haddatha before Israeli forces advanced toward a commercial center in the town and set fire to the site. Shortly after midnight, Israeli warplanes also bombed Nabatieh al-Fawqa twice and attacked the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit and Mayfadoun, where a house was completely destroyed.

Artillery shelling pounded Dawhat Kfar Roummane, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Mazraat al-Shoumariya and Qusayr, while heavy machine-gun fire swept Beit Yahoun, Srebbine and Wadi Zibqin. Israeli forces also demolished several homes in Mansouri.

The Israeli military attributed its air raids across several areas of southern Lebanon to an explosive-laden drone that it accused Hezbollah of launching toward its troops, with no injuries recorded. It identified the targets as Hezbollah sites allegedly used to launch explosive drones and anti-tank missiles, along with other infrastructure. The group has yet to comment on the Israeli claims.

#عاجل | جيش الدفاع يهاجم بنى تحتية تابعة لتنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي ردًا على مسيّرة مفخخة أُطلقت باتجاه قواتنا في المنطقة الأمنية 🔸أطلق مخربون من تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي الليلة الماضية (السبت) مسيّرة مفخخة باتجاه قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان. لا توجد إصابات. 🔸ردًا على ذلك، هاجم جيش الدفاع جوًا أهدافًا تابعة لتنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي في عدة مناطق في جنوب لبنان. ومن بين الأهداف التي تمت مهاجمتها مواقع استخدمها مخربو تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي لإطلاق مسيّرات مفخخة وصواريخ مضادة للدروع باتجاه قواتنا، بالإضافة إلى بنى تحتية إرهابية أخرى. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل على إزالة التهديدات الفورية. 🔸أي استخدام للقوة انطلاقًا من الأراضي اللبنانية بهدف المساس بمواطني دولة إسرائيل أو بقوات جيش الدفاع سيرد عليه بقوة كبيرة. 🔸يواصل جيش الدفاع التزامه بالاتفاق بين إسرائيل ولبنان. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 27, 2026

A US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas vacated by Israeli forces. On Sept. 9, the Lebanese Army documented about 7,700 Israeli violations of the agreement since its signing.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll between March 2 and Sept. 25 at 4,386 killed and 12,413 wounded, including women and children, raising the overall toll since Oct. 8, 2023, to 8,953 killed and 30,649 wounded.