Israel conducts fresh strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News

Israeli warplanes carried out new strikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, exactly one year after the US-brokered ceasefire of 27 November 2024 took effect.

Lebanese media reported attacks on Al-Qatrani, the Jabbour heights, Al-Mahmoudiyah, Jarmaq, the outskirts of Al-Luwayza, Jarjouaa, and Nabaa Al-Tasseh.

No casualties were reported.

In a statement, the Israeli army alleged that the raids targeted Hezbollah “terrorist” infrastructure, including weapons-storage launch sites, a military warehouse, and positions it claimed were used to support operations against its forces.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue to conduct strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, and Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has documented more than 7,500 Israeli air violations and nearly 2,500 ground breaches north of the Blue Line up to November 20.

The United Nations confirmed that intensified strikes have killed more than 120 civilians, damaged infrastructure, and prevented displaced families from returning home. Updated figures from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health place the overall toll at 331 people killed and 945 wounded since the ceasefire took effect.