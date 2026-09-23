Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel will not withdraw from the Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh) or the security zone in Syria, Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed on Wednesday, insisting that the territory will remain permanently under Israeli control.

The strategic region is “an integral, eternal part of Israel,” Katz said in a statement, adding that if Israel is attacked from Syria, “any territory we take this time will remain ours forever, in accordance with the laws of war.”

Earlier today, Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa pledged before the United Nations General Assembly that the Golan Heights would remain Syrian territory, renewing Damascus’ claim to sovereignty over the area.

Al-Sharaa also argued that all annexation measures are null and void under UN Security Council Resolution 497, adopted in 1981, which declared Israel’s decision to annex the Syrian Golan Heights legally invalid. He further accused Tel Aviv of continuing incursions, airstrikes and attacks on Syrian territory, calling for Israeli forces to withdraw from Syrian land.

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