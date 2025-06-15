Israel urges evacuation of Iranian nuclear sites

2025-06-15T07:27:27+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army issued an urgent directive for civilians near Iranian nuclear facilities to evacuate immediately.

“For your safety, we urge all individuals present at or near Iran’s nuclear weapons sites and related infrastructure to leave without delay and avoid returning until further notice,” the military warned.

The announcement came after Israel faced a combined barrage of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran and Yemen, which Israeli media described as an unprecedented escalation.

