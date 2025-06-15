Israel urges evacuation of Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army issued an urgent directive for civilians near Iranian nuclear facilities to evacuate immediately.

“For your safety, we urge all individuals present at or near Iran’s nuclear weapons sites and related infrastructure to leave without delay and avoid returning until further notice,” the military warned.

🔴اخطار فوری به تمامی شهروندان ایران: تمامی افرادی که هم‌اکنون یا در آینده نزدیک در داخل یا حوالی کارخانجات تولید تسلیحات نظامی و نهادهای پشتیبانی آن حضور دارند، فوراً این مناطق را ترک کنند و تا اطلاع ثانوی بازنگردند.—-#عاجل انذار عاجل إلى سكان ايران⭕️نحث كل المتواجدين في هذه… pic.twitter.com/qtTtWCKzpl — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 15, 2025

The announcement came after Israel faced a combined barrage of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran and Yemen, which Israeli media described as an unprecedented escalation.