Israel to reopen Gaza crossings under US pressure

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel reversed its decision to halt humanitarian aid and close border crossings with Gaza on Sunday following US pressure.

Israel had suspended all aid and sealed the Gaza crossings after two soldiers were killed in Rafah, calling the attack a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hamas.

According to Axios, Israeli officials said the government reversed course following direct intervention from US President Donald Trump’s administration, confirming that aid deliveries and truck movements will resume on October 20.

In a post on X, the Israeli army declared that it had resumed enforcement of the ceasefire in line with the terms of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement signed on October 9, which mandated an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

⭕️In response to Hamas’ blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement this morning, the IDF struck dozens of Hamas terror targets across Gaza.The strikes targeted weapons storage facilities, firing posts, terrorist cells and additional Hamas terror infrastructure. In addition,… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit eastern Gaza City, Khan Younis, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where a large fire broke out on al-Mahkama Street, according to Palestinian media.

#فيديو| توثيق لحظة شن طيران الاحتلال أحزمة نارية على شرق مدينة خان يونس، مساء اليوم. pic.twitter.com/IW6grpwWe8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 19, 2025

Hamas, in a statement, called on mediators and guarantors to compel Israel to respect the deal, accusing Tel Aviv of obstructing aid, violating prisoner-release terms, and executing captives before returning their bodies. The group also said a delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo on Sunday to meet with mediators and Palestinian factions to follow up on the ceasefire’s implementation.

Since the latest ceasefire began on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 35 deaths and 146 injuries, with 414 people evacuated. It added that total casualties since October 7, 2023, have reached 68,159 dead and 170,203 injured.