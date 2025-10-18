Hamas: Netanyahu breaches ceasefire by shutting Rafah crossing

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas on Saturday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement by refusing to reopen the Rafah border crossing.

The group said in a statement that the continued closure prevents the movement of patients and civilians in both directions, blocks the entry of equipment needed to recover victims under the rubble, and delays the arrival of forensic teams to identify bodies.

The statement came in direct response to Netanyahu’s decision to keep the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed “until further notice,” following earlier reports from the Palestinian embassy in Cairo that it would reopen on Monday.

PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return of the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed upon framework. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 18, 2025

Aid deliveries and the reopening of the Rafah border crossing were key provisions of the US-brokered ceasefire deal, which aimed to end the war and ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

The Rafah border crossing, located between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, is a critical humanitarian artery and the territory's sole non-Israeli gateway to the outside world. Its strategic importance is paramount, as it historically served as the main point of movement for civilians needing travel or medical care. However, the Israeli military seized control of the Gaza side of the crossing in May 2024.