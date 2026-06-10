Israel strikes south Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military intensified airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting towns and villages in the districts of Saida, Tyre, Nabatieh, and Jezzine, while Hezbollah announced “retaliatory strikes” against Israeli forces along the border.

According to local media, strikes hit tens of towns, including Ansariyeh, Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, al-Bazouriyeh, Rihan, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Habboush, Kfarrumman, Teir Dibba, Kafra, Braasheet, al-Majadel, and Srifa.

The strikes killed two people and wounded others in Siddiqine.

The Israeli military also issued urgent evacuation orders for residents of Ghassaniyeh, Houmeen al-Fawqa, and Ansariyeh, instructing them to move north of the Zahrani River*.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في قرية انصارية🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم إخلاء منازلكم فوراً والانتقال الى شمال نهر الزهراني.🔸كل من يتواجد… pic.twitter.com/awHn0rBw9U — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 10, 2026

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 and through June 9 have killed 3,666 people and wounded 11,321 others.

Hezbollah announced strikes targeting concentrations of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the towns of Yahmar al-Shaqif and al-Biyada in southern Lebanon, using guided missiles and rocket salvos. The group said its operations were carried out in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory.

*The Zahrani River is a waterway in southern Lebanon that flows into the Mediterranean near Saida, roughly 40 kilometers south of Beirut and 15 kilometers north of the Litani River. It carried no military significance before 2026, when Israeli forces designated it as an evacuation boundary, ordering all civilians south of the line to leave —a threshold that extends beyond the limit set by UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel