Israel shifts strike approval to Army Chief as Gaza buries 112

Shafaq New- Gaza

Israel has tightened its strike policy in the Gaza Strip by requiring Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to approve every attack, replacing the previous system that allowed division commanders to authorize operations, Army Radio reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to the report, the new policy has contributed to a recent decline in Israeli strikes, alongside a general reduction in available targets.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that Gaza City held an unprecedented mass funeral for 112 Palestinians from the Al-Hassaina and Abu Sharia families after their bodies were recovered from beneath homes destroyed in previous Israeli bombardment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, where more than 300 people were reportedly killed, including 44 children and 36 women.

Gaza's Civil Defense said its crews recovered the bodies and human remains of eight people from beneath the rubble of a home belonging to a single family in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Rescue teams will resume operations on Wednesday to search for eight more people.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,250 deaths and 4,110 injuries, along with 804 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,375 killed and 174,220 injured.