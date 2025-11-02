Israel shells Gaza despite ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli artillery and armored units targeted eastern Gaza City and Khan Younis on Monday, despite the declared ceasefire, Palestinian media outlets reported.

Tanks and military vehicles opened fire on residential areas, while engineering units detonated explosives that destroyed several buildings. No information was immediately available on casualties or the extent of damage.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said 236 people have been killed and 600 injured in Israeli attacks since the October 11 ceasefire.

The renewed shelling came as Israel confirmed the receipt of three hostages’ coffins from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

*Prime Minister’s Office Announcement* The Prime Minister’s Office, today (Sunday, 2 November 2025)Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages, which were handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, they will be… — Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) November 2, 2025

Before the truce, 20 Israeli hostages were believed to remain alive in Gaza out of 251 abducted, while around 17 bodies are still thought to be held by Hamas. Under the ceasefire terms, Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli captive’s remains. So far, 225 Palestinian bodies have been repatriated, including 30 transferred on October 30.

The US-brokered agreement calls for a phased exchange of hostages and detainees, a halt to military operations, and increased humanitarian access to Gaza.

