Israel’s war on Gaza destroys sports sector, kills stars

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Palestinian Football Association said Israel has destroyed 264 sports facilities in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, leaving the territory’s sporting life in ruins. Of those, 184 were completely demolished and 81 partially damaged.

One of the most prominent victims was former Palestinian national team footballer Suleiman al-Obaid, widely known as “the Pele of Palestine,” who was killed on August 6 while waiting for humanitarian aid. The association said in a statement that al-Obaid, 41, “was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”

Born in Gaza, al-Obaid played 24 official matches for the national team, scoring twice, and was regarded as one of the brightest figures in Palestinian football history. He was also a father of five.

The war has brought all sporting activity in Gaza to a halt since October 2023. The destruction of facilities, combined with the killing of athletes and coaches, has left the sector almost entirely paralyzed.

Despite this, international sports federations have not suspended Israel’s membership. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement that “the refusal of international and continental sports federations to suspend Israel’s membership, 22 months after its perpetration of genocide in the Gaza Strip, constitutes a blatant violation of the values and principles they claim to uphold. It reflects a selective, double-standard application of the rules governing the participation of states, clubs, and individuals in international and continental competitions, whether official or friendly.”

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, describe the war in Gaza as a genocide. According to health authorities in the territory, more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed.