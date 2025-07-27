Israel’s Katz renews Khamenei assassination vow

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei with assassination if Tehran continues to threaten Israel.

Speaking during a visit to Ramon Airbase alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Katz declared, “I have a clear message for the dictator Khamenei—if you persist in threatening Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again, this time with greater force—and this time, it includes you.”

This marks the second time Katz has publicly named Khamenei in this context. The first came during the 12-day military confrontation with Iran in June, when he described targeting Khamenei as one of Israel’s strategic objectives in its campaign against Tehran.