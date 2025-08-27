Israel launches new raid in West Bank’s Nablus

Israel launches new raid in West Bank’s Nablus
2025-08-27T07:13:54+00:00

Shafaq News – Nablus

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday with dozens of armored vehicles, local media reported.

Snipers were deployed as troops spread through several neighborhoods and raided shops, according to footage. Forces then encircled the Old City, searching homes and ordering families to evacuate with instructions to return later in the day.

The raid comes amid a surge of Israeli operations across the West Bank, which local media says have killed more than 1,000 people and led to thousands of arrests since October 7, 2023.

A day earlier, Israeli forces also entered Ramallah, leaving at least 58 wounded in an assault on the Palestinian Authority’s administrative hub.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon