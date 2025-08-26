Israeli raid in Ramallah wounds nearly 60 Palestinians

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, wounding 58 in a raid on the Palestinian Authority’s administrative center, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Breaking | Palestinian Red Crescent: 58 Palestinians were injured in the Israeli occupation’s attack on central Ramallah, including 8 hit by live fire, 14 by rubber bullets, and 5 by bullet shrapnel. pic.twitter.com/0hNVQeF2kp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2025

The group revealed that troops blocked an ambulance from reaching one of the injured in the city during the raid.

Local media further reported that soldiers raided a currency exchange office in central Ramallah, arresting at least three men and seizing equipment. Reinforcements were then deployed, sparking clashes in which troops fired live ammunition and tear gas.

Video documents the arrest of Palestinians today in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli occupation forces stormed the city. pic.twitter.com/UcpfVKBEoH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2025

Hamas condemned the raid, calling the targeting of civilian and commercial sites a “crime” and part of Israel’s “eradicationist policy.” It urged Palestinians to intensify resistance and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable.

Israeli forces also carried out overnight raids in other West Bank areas, including Tubas, Atuf, and Tamun, detaining four from the village of Deir Abu Mashal, including two children.

The raid came as Israel’s war in Gaza continues, having killed more than 62,800 and wounded over 158,000 since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. In the West Bank, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed during the same period.