Israel kills two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli drones killed two people in separate strikes in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health revealed on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said an airstrike struck a truck in the town of Al-Mansouri earlier today, resulting in one fatality, while a separate strike on a vehicle in the town of Mayfadoun the previous day also left one person dead.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s army has been pressing ahead with a government-approved, multi-phase plan to place weapons under exclusive state control. On January 8, it announced that it has entered an “advanced phase” of the plan, explaining that it established operational control over territories under its authority in the southern Litani sector, excluding areas that remain under Israeli occupation.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?