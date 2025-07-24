Israel kills displaced journalist in central Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on central Gaza killed journalist Adam Abu Harbid on Thursday, after a missile struck the tent where his displaced family had been sheltering in the Yarmouk area of Gaza City.

According to Palestinian media outlets, Abu Harbid’s children were injured in the same strike, with varying degrees of wounds.

The killing comes amid ongoing Israeli strikes that have repeatedly targeted media workers. Just a day earlier, Israeli forces reportedly killed pregnant journalist Walaa al-Jaabari, her husband Amjad al-Shaer, and their five children in a strike described as so powerful it expelled the unborn child from her womb.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that 35 journalists were killed in Gaza between January and the end of June 2025 alone.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the syndicate says Israeli forces have killed a total of 229 journalists.