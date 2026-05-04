Israel kills 15+ in 24 hours in Lebanon, Hezbollah reports 12 attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes killed 17 people and wounded 35 others across Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, while Hezbollah said it carried out 12 operations against Israeli forces in the south on Monday.

Israeli Airstrikes

Local media reported Israeli attacks across all southern Lebanon districts, striking dozens of villages, including Srifa, Al-Majadel, Mifadoun, Shaqra, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Haris. Residential areas, infrastructure, and parts of the electricity grid were damaged.

On the ground, Israeli forces backed by vehicles and bulldozers advanced toward the Marj area near Rmeish, deploying at the junction with Debel and Ayta al-Shaab. A separate infiltration from Ayta al-Shaab toward Rmeish was also reported, alongside the bulldozing of an earthen berm.

Two people were killed in a recent strike on a home in Khraybah, while two others were wounded in Kafra.

The Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah tunnels and weapons depots in the south and acknowledged repeated drone attacks on its forces during the day.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,696 people and wounded 8,264 others across Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah Operations

Hezbollah said its fighters fired rockets at Israeli troops and vehicles near a water tank in Qantara.

A composite Israeli force advancing toward Zoutar al-Sharqiyeh was engaged at close range near Khallet al-Raj, on the outskirts of Dair Siryan. Hezbollah said the attack caused casualties and forced Israeli forces to evacuate their wounded by land after anti-aircraft fire prevented helicopters from landing.

A drone strike targeted newly installed Israeli technical equipment in Al-Bayyadah. Hezbollah also said it hit a newly established command position in the area with an aerial bomb and fired rockets at Israeli forces inside a house.

Additional rocket fire targeted Israeli troop concentrations and vehicles in the same town. Separate attacks struck troop gatherings in Dair Mimas, while a drone swarm hit an Israeli artillery position in Rab Thalathin.

The Israeli military stated that two soldiers from the Golani Brigade, under Division 36, were moderately wounded in close combat shortly after 11:00 a.m. and were taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Diplomatic stance

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon would continue negotiations but ruled out a direct meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for now.

“There is no turning back on the path of negotiations because we have no other option,” Aoun said, according to the presidency, adding that any meeting would depend on a security agreement and an end to Israeli strikes. He said Lebanon’s priorities include Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas and the return of prisoners.

Lebanon and Israel have been formally at war since 1948 and held two rounds of US-mediated talks in Washington on April 14 and April 23.

The United Nations described the situation as “volatile,” with spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reporting intensified Israeli military activity over the weekend, including heavy airstrikes near southern villages and continued naval operations off Naqoura.

Dujarric added that Israeli tanks blocked UNIFIL patrols near Al-Bayyadah on Friday and that Israeli fire hit a UNIFIL position near At-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, with one round striking a vehicle inside the compound. “Peacekeepers must never be targeted, and their safety and security must be guaranteed at all times.”