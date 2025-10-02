Israel holds 250 activists from Global Sumud Flotilla
Shafaq News – Gaza
On Thursday, Israeli forces detained more than 250 Sumud Flotilla (Resilience) members at Ashdod port after intercepting the ships heading to Gaza.
In a post on X, the police noted that the campaign to stop “the provocative flotilla supporting Hamas terror organization” was conducted with the Israeli army and other government agencies, and would continue until “all vessels had been dealt with.”
تواصل شرطة إسرائيل، بالتعاون مع جيش الدفاع وجهات حكومية أخرى، تنفيذ حملة للتعامل مع أسطول الاستفزاز الداعم لحماس الإرهابية في ميناء #أشدود.تم توقيف أكثر من 250 مشاركًا في الأسطول، ونقلهم للجهات المختصة، فيما تستمر الحملة حتى الانتهاء من التعامل مع جميع القوارب pic.twitter.com/HRzTZ7Pr4W— شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) October 2, 2025
🚨 INTERCEPTION 🚨Israeli forces have illegally boarded the Flotilla’s vessel Oxygono and others in international waters. Livestreams and communication are down, and the status of those on board is unknown. Governments must demand their safety and release. pic.twitter.com/GEPMQJQz00— Global Sumud Flotilla Commentary (@GlobalSumudF) October 2, 2025
Israel’s interception of the flotilla, comprising nearly 40 boats carrying aid and more than 400 foreign activists, drew international condemnation. Among those detained was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Earlier, the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared that the “Hamas-Sumud provocation” was over, saying none of the flotilla’s vessels had entered the combat zone or breached the naval blockade, adding that one remaining boat was still at sea and would also be blocked if it tried to approach Gaza.
The Hamas-Sumud provocation is over.None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade. All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from…— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 2, 2025