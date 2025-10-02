Israel holds 250 activists from Global Sumud Flotilla

Israel holds 250 activists from Global Sumud Flotilla
2025-10-02T18:16:37+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli forces detained more than 250 Sumud Flotilla (Resilience) members at Ashdod port after intercepting the ships heading to Gaza.

In a post on X, the police noted that the campaign to stop “the provocative flotilla supporting Hamas terror organization” was conducted with the Israeli army and other government agencies, and would continue until “all vessels had been dealt with.”

Israel’s interception of the flotilla, comprising nearly 40 boats carrying aid and more than 400 foreign activists, drew international condemnation. Among those detained was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier, the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared that the “Hamas-Sumud provocation” was over, saying none of the flotilla’s vessels had entered the combat zone or breached the naval blockade, adding that one remaining boat was still at sea and would also be blocked if it tried to approach Gaza.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon