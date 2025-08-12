Israel explores moving Gazans to South Sudan

Shafaq News – Tel Aviv / Juba

Israel is holding talks with war-torn South Sudan over the potential relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, raising alarm among human rights advocates, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

The AP noted the discussions form part of a wider Israeli plan to promote large-scale emigration from Gaza, which has been left in ruins after a 22-month military campaign against Hamas. Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks, though it remains unclear how far they have advanced.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly endorsed what he calls “voluntary migration,” in line with US President Donald Trump’s vision, and Israel has floated similar proposals with other African countries.

He claimed in a recent interview that the “right thing” under the laws of war is to allow the population to leave before intensifying military action against remaining Hamas fighters.

However, Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have rejected the plan as a form of forced expulsion that would violate international law, AP indicated.

