Israel ends two-year state of emergency in southern region

Israel will lift the state of emergency in its southern region on Tuesday, ending a measure in place since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced.

Originally enforced nationwide, the emergency order gave the Home Front Command broad powers to restrict movement and shut down high-risk areas; over time, it remained active only in the south.

In a statement on Monday, Katz described the decision as a reflection of a “new security reality” and reiterated Israel’s core priorities: dismantling Hamas and securing the return of all hostages, while balancing military readiness with diplomatic efforts to maintain stability.

The announcement follows a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages, a development US President Donald Trump welcomed as progress toward what he called “eternal peace.”

However, Hamas’ disarmament remains unresolved. In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya declared the group would only lay down arms if “the occupation ends,” without specifying the conditions.

Al-Hayya also claimed Hamas had reached a preliminary agreement with Palestinian factions—including Fatah—to form a technocratic administration in Gaza, though he offered no details.

Fatah quickly dismissed the claim, reaffirming that the Palestine Liberation Organization is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. Both Israel and the United States maintain that Hamas must be excluded from any future governance arrangement in Gaza.

