Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats in the Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats and Arab parties took 19, after 100% of votes were counted on Thursday.

The results fall short of the 61 seats needed to secure a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament and form a government.

Israeli media expect complex political negotiations following Tuesday's election, which saw Netanyahu's bloc emerge ahead without securing enough seats to govern, while Arab parties gained a potentially influential position in coalition negotiations.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, will remain head of a caretaker government until a new administration is formed. President Isaac Herzog is expected to begin consultations with party representatives after the official results are announced.

Possible scenarios include a unity government, a minority government backed by an agreement with Arab parties, efforts to attract lawmakers or parties from the opposing bloc, or another election if coalition negotiations fail.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are considering whether to cooperate in parliament to change the Knesset speaker and influence parliamentary committees and legislation, even before the next government's composition is settled.