Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kidney and liver transplant patients in Iraq have appealed to Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi to address shortages of essential medicines, saying several treatments have been unavailable at designated hospitals for nearly four months.

Relatives of transplant recipients told Shafaq News that CellCept 500 mg, Myfortic 360 mg and Urso tablets have not been distributed at the hospitals, forcing patients to purchase them privately at high prices despite their need for regular treatment.

They urged the minister to intervene, citing the serious health risks patients face when essential post-transplant medicines are unavailable.

The patients also appealed to Labor and Social Affairs Minister Mohammed al-Mousawi to simplify administrative procedures and introduce a legal classification that better reflects their medical conditions.

“Existing procedures focus primarily on disabilities,” which they argued fail to adequately recognize the severity and lifelong nature of their conditions.

The patients called for classifications such as "chronic illness" or "serious medical condition," saying the current system creates difficulties when appearing before medical committees and applying for full-time caregiver leave.

They urged the ministry to revise the relevant rules to ensure transplant recipients can access appropriate assistance and services.

Read more: Iraq’s healthcare system nears collapse: Doctors leave, hospitals overflow