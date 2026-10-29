Shafaq News- Nineveh

A joint government committee has finalized the technical and contractual requirements for selecting an international operator to manage Mosul International Airport, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil announced on Thursday.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News that the documentation would be submitted to Iraq's Council of Ministers for approval, paving the way for the selection of a qualified international company to operate the airport.

The move follows directives issued by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi during his October 12 visit to Mosul, when he ordered the formation of a specialized committee to prepare the legal and technical requirements for the airport's operation.

According to al-Dakhil, the committee included representatives from Nineveh's provincial administration, reconstruction, legal and contracts departments, the Prime Minister's Office, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, and Iraq's airports and air navigation administration.

He said the completed documentation sets out contractual terms, internationally recognized technical and operational standards, and criteria for evaluating prospective operators.

Mosul International Airport is a major infrastructure project intended to boost economic activity and investment in Nineveh. Its reconstruction has faced technical, administrative and financial challenges following extensive damage sustained during the war. Earlier obstacles have also delayed the appointment of an international airport operator.