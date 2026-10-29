Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Thursday rejected claims that Iranian military advisers received salaries from the Iraqi government during the war against ISIS, saying Tehran provided military assistance and dispatched advisers to support Iraqi forces.

The PMF criticized remarks by an activist on a satellite television channel, arguing that they distorted the historical record and overlooked the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism.

"Iran supplied Iraq with weapons and ammunition, some free of charge," a PMF statement read, adding that 55 Iranian advisers were killed and many others wounded while supporting Iraqi forces.

The PMF also paid tribute to volunteers who defended Iraq and its holy sites, including late Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed alongside PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

"Recalling these facts is not a favor to Iraq, but rather a recognition of the sacrifices made and a commitment to honoring them," the statement added.