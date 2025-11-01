Israel drone strike kills four in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – South Lebanon (Updated at 23:51)

On Saturday, an Israeli drone raid killed four people and injured three near Nabatiyeh in south Lebanon, Lebanese media said.

The attack reportedly targeted a four-wheel-drive vehicle inKfar Roummane town. The attack destroyed the car and left all its occupants dead.

اللهم احصهم عددا واقتلهم بددا ولا تغادر منهم أحدا🤲3 سنوات تقريباً ،العصفورة الاسرائيلية واخواتها تدكّ أوكار أيتام حسن نصرالله في جنوب لبنان الغارة الاسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان كفرمان منذ قليل#كفرمان #الغارة #جنوب_لبنان #لبنان #حزب_الله_ارهابي #حزب_الله #حزب_الله_انتهى pic.twitter.com/fmvnTvQ5ba — 🇱🇧Omar الطروبلسي (@omar_mou3awiya) November 1, 2025

Israel has not commented on the incident.

Earlier today, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that one person was injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle with a guided missile in the town of Kfarsir, in the Nabatieh district.

According to Lebanese official data, about 300 people have been killed and more than 650 injured by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.