Shafaq News- Al-Khalil

Israeli forces have displaced around 1,500 Palestinians in Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank, with another 2,500 at risk of displacement, the city’s municipality said on Saturday.

The municipality said about 250 families had been forced from their homes in the Deir Baha and Al-Jalda neighborhoods since Friday. Israeli forces marked evacuated houses and issued notices ordering remaining residents to leave without their vehicles, it added.

According to Al-Khalil Governor Khaled Dudin, authorities have declared a state of emergency and begun establishing a committee to assist displaced families.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that its operation aimed to locate militant infrastructure and weapons and would include demolitions, and residents can leave through three designated exits after questioning and security checks. Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces had demolished homes and businesses, blocked roads, and restricted movement across Al-Khalil.

The operation followed a shooting at an Israeli military checkpoint near Al-Khalil on October 23 that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. The Israeli military said its troops killed the two Palestinian gunmen responsible. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently announced a large-scale operation, while the Palestinian Authority condemned the measures as collective punishment.