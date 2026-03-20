Israel detains Iron Dome reservist over alleged Iran contacts

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli police on Friday arrested a reservist serving in the Iron Dome air defense system on suspicion of links with Iranian entities.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Raz Cohen, 26, from Jerusalem, and alleged he communicated with Iranian actors and transferred information in exchange for money during his reserve service.

القبض على جندي احتياط في "القبة الحديدية"، راز كوهين (26 عاماً) من أورشليم القدس، للاشتباه بتواصله مع جهات إيرانية وتسريب معلومات مقابل المال. pic.twitter.com/PGPyhOSscQ — شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) March 20, 2026

Authorities did not specify the nature of the material.

The incident follows the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Thursday the arrest of 97 individuals it identified as “Israeli operatives” during nationwide counter-espionage operations.