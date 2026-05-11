Israel demands immediate evacuation from 9 Southern Lebanese villages

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Monday ordered residents of nine towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate, linking the move to imminent air and artillery operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the area.

According to Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli Army, the evacuation warning covered al-Rihan (Jezzine), Jarjouh, Kfar Roummane, al-Nemiriyeh, Arabsalim, Jemjim, Mashghara, Qaliya in Western Bekaa, and Harouf.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: الريحان (جزين), جرجوع, کفر رمان, النميرية, عربصاليم, جميجمة, مشغرة, قلايا (البقاع الغربي), حاروف🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا… pic.twitter.com/ySj1xymiiD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2026

Lebanese media outlets counted nine strikes on Yuhmor al-Shaqif, Toul, and Choukine. Additional raids hit Aaba in the Nabatieh district, along with 13 separate attacks recorded since the morning across several parts of the same district. No casualties were reported, though extensive material damage was documented.

📌غارة على كفرمان قضاء النبطية pic.twitter.com/wjuQQee8Ep — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 11, 2026

An Israeli drone attack on Serbin was followed by another assault on Yater, resulting in the death of one person. Operations were still ongoing at the time of writing.

غارات وقصف لبلدات في قضاءي بنت جبيل ومرجعيون وسقوط شهيد في ياطر https://t.co/PNNHwY4qnh — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 11, 2026

Lebanese authorities have logged more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to Health Ministry figures, have killed 2,846 people and injured 8,693 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, stated it has responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm drone assault on Israeli forces positioned inside a house in the village of al-Taybeh, claiming “direct hits.” In separate statements, the group detailed a second drone attack against the same force, which led to evacuations of casualties under fire. A third operation targeted a supporting Israeli unit in the same area, after which Israeli helicopters reportedly intervened to evacuate wounded personnel under heavy smoke cover.

The group also noted launching rockets at a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers between Wadi al-Ayoun and the village of Serbin.

On the Israeli side, the Army confirmed the death of a soldier in a drone explosion targeting forces in the Manara area along the Lebanese border, raising the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since March 2 to 18.