Israel Defense Minister orders destruction of bridges over Lebanon Litani River
Shafaq News- Middle East
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the Israeli army has been instructed to destroy all bridges over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, alongside accelerating the demolition of homes in frontline border villages.
Speaking to reporters, Katz pointed out that the directives for the immediate destruction of bridges over the Litani River, is because they are used for “terrorist activities.”
In a separate statement, the Israeli army said it would carry out wide and precise strikes targeting Hezbollah activities in southern Lebanon, citing the movement of fighters and equipment under civilian cover. The military also announced plans to target the Qasmiyeh bridge on the coastal highway to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons.
#عاجل ‼️نظرًا لأنشطة حزب الله ونقل عناصر إرهابية إلى جنوب لبنان برعاية السكان المدنيين يضطر جيش الدفاع إلى قيام باستهداف واسع ودقيق لأنشطة حزب الله الارهابية.🔸بناء على ذلك، ولمنع نقل تعزيزات ووسائل قتالية ينوي جيش الدفاع مهاجمة "جسر القسامية - جسر الأوتوستراد الساحلي."🔸حرصا… pic.twitter.com/jYFf5WRBHg— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 22, 2026