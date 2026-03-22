Israel Defense Minister orders destruction of bridges over Lebanon Litani River

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the Israeli army has been instructed to destroy all bridges over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, alongside accelerating the demolition of homes in frontline border villages.

Speaking to reporters, Katz pointed out that the directives for the immediate destruction of bridges over the Litani River, is because they are used for “terrorist activities.”

In a separate statement, the Israeli army said it would carry out wide and precise strikes targeting Hezbollah activities in southern Lebanon, citing the movement of fighters and equipment under civilian cover. The military also announced plans to target the Qasmiyeh bridge on the coastal highway to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons.