UK: No evidence Iran can hit London

Shafaq News- London

UK Housing Secretary Steve Reed on Sunday rejected claims that Iran has missiles capable of striking London, denying reports that Tehran attempted to target the joint US-UK base on Diego Garcia.

Reed told the BBC there is no evidence Iran could strike Britain, after the Israeli military claimed that Tehran possessed missiles with a range of up to 4,000 km, beyond the roughly 3,800 km needed to reach Diego Garcia.

Iran has long maintained it limits its missile range to about 2,000 km, well short of both Diego Garcia and London but sufficient to reach Israel.

Following US President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s power plants if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Reed said Trump “speaks for himself,” adding that Britain would not be drawn into the war and would work with allies to de-escalate tensions while protecting its regional interests.