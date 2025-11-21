New Israeli incursion in Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Quneitra

An Israeli military patrol advanced along a road linking the town of Jabata al-Khashab with the villages of Ain al-Bayda and Ofania in southern Quneitra, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

The SANA news agency said the Israeli force set up a checkpoint in the area to search people moving along the route.

Local sources told Shafaq News that a separate Israeli patrol was seen in the villages of al-Asbah and al-Asha, also located in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

Earlier, Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned a tour by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by senior officials, to areas Israel has occupied in southern Syria, calling it an “illegal step” and a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.